OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $684,774,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 598,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,710,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $475.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.62. The firm has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,923. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.07.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

