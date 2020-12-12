OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDM stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

