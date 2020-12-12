Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $148.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $149.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $8,809,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after buying an additional 1,156,545 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $65,506,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

