Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.
Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$224.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.27. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82.
Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.