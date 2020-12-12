Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$224.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.27. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82.

In other Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,752,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,229,725. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $44,230 over the last three months.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

