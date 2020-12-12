OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of KIDS opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $857.68 million, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

