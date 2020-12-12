Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361,869 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Owens Corning worth $39,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $74.22 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.