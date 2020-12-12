Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) & Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Head to Head Review

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0.03% 5.14% 2.68% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Atlas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $412.20 million 0.29 $11.66 million $0.42 6.38 Atlas $1.13 billion 2.45 $439.10 million $0.78 14.42

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions. Pangaea Logistics Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. 46.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Atlas has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Summary

Atlas beats Pangaea Logistics Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 23, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 18 owned or partially owned vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

