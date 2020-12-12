Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich forecasts that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEBO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $520.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.