Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock worth $1,144,664 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

