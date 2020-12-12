Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a report issued on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.79. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 182.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62,475 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 662.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

