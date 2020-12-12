Playtech’s (PYTCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PYTCF opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Playtech has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.
About Playtech
