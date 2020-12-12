Playtech’s (PYTCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PYTCF opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Playtech has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

