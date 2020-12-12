Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 413,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHL. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in China Mobile by 82.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in China Mobile by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in China Mobile by 36.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. China Mobile Limited has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.