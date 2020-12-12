Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 324,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 112,347 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWE opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $67.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

