Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Nuance Communications worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,956 shares of company stock worth $14,648,196. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.