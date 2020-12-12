Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 555,643 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 555,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at $29,084,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,600.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,088. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

