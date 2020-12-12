Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 61,203 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,986,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $387.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

