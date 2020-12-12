Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,273 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,356,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $273,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $447.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

