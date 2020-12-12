Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 328.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,954 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.27% of Zogenix worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zogenix by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zogenix stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

