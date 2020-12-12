Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 478,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of The AES worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The AES by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The AES by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The AES by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

