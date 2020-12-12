Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $13.30 Million Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.65% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $496,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 255.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $73.49 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -24.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.