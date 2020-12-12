Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $15.02 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 558.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Occidental Petroleum worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

