Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 226.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210,238 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 6.60% of Otonomy worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 66.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $5.42 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

