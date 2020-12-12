Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.31 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of DaVita as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA opened at $108.32 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

