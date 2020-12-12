Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.40 Million in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,066,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit