Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.40 Million in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,066,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.