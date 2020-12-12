Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.77 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $175.20 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

