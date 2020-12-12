Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,522 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 674,495 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $134.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.48.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.