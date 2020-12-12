Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $13.67 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 526,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of ONEOK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 302,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.