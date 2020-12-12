Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $15.35 Million Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,705,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 803.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $67,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $100,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

COMM opened at $13.19 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

