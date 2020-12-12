Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,014,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

ALGN opened at $507.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $524.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

