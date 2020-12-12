Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 124,142 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,142 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Cogent Communications worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,790 shares of company stock worth $628,193. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 384.21%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

