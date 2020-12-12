Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 179,080 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 145.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,080 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.58% of Sage Therapeutics worth $18,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,934 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.