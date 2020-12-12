Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 401,508 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,508 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.20% of Zuora worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $74,692.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,378 shares of company stock worth $658,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of ZUO opened at $12.15 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.