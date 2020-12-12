Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 44,643 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $219.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.85 and a 200 day moving average of $248.43. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.