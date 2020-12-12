Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.98% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Wedbush started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.30.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

