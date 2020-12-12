Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,588 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STMP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,363,000 after acquiring an additional 501,012 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after acquiring an additional 250,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,204 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,404,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Stamps.com by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 174,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 149,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,202 shares of company stock worth $22,562,111. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $196.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

