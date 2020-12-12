Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,781.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,734.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,557.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179 shares of company stock worth $292,389. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,801.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.