Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 922.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $85,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Sang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,128,048 shares of company stock worth $154,498,618. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

