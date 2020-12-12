Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $4,209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $148.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.