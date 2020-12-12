Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $548,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

