Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 561.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,398 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 159,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

