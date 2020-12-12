Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $676,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

BAH opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

