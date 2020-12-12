Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $698,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,766,871.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,861 shares of company stock valued at $111,242,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $222.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.02.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.11.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

