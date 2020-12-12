Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $559,000 in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $12,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,649,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,164,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.89. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

