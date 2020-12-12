Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $613,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 882,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 514,435 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 606,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 420,142 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,918,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.87.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

