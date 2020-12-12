Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $671,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 226.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

