Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 2,087 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $125.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

