Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 436 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.82.

LSTR opened at $138.72 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $140.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In other news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.