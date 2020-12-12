Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.61 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.