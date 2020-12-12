Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,579 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $516,137,000 after purchasing an additional 353,091 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 570,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 318,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 258,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,281,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.6% during the second quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 183,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,679,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $333.66 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.89. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.