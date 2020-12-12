Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,946 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,062.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 73,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 47.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 110,908 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $214,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $5,115,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $204.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.35. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,481.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,857 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

